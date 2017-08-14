HCSO: Mom of abandoned baby will be charged

Sidney Woytasczyk

HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS - The mother of a newborn found abandoned last week outside a north Harris County apartment building will be charged with felony child abandonment, the Harris County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

If convicted, Sidney Woytasczyk could face up to 20 years in prison.

Investigators say Woytasczyk claims she didn't know she was pregnant and "was scared" but they don't believe her. They think she did know and was trying to hide her pregnancy from everyone else.

The baby girl remains in the neonatal ICU at Texas Children's Hospital where she is being treated for a bacterial infection and rapid heartbeat. She was also covered in ant bites, according to witnesses.

"We’re talking about a newborn child that was exposed to the outside for, like, six hours unattended, without even a blanket – so, that’s, that’s what I’m concerned about,” said CPS Attorney Dan Phi Nguyen.

The baby also had her umbilical cord ripped out, according to testimony Friday at an emergency custody hearing.

She was outside for more than five hours and experts say the infant would have died if a neighbor hadn’t found her.

The baby is now at the center of a custody battle. Deandre Skillern, who claims to be the her father, and her maternal grandmother appeared at the hearing.

Deandre Skillern claims to be the the abandoned baby's father and he wants custody.

Both testified they didn’t even know the infant’s 21-year-old mother was pregnant. Apparently, Woytasczyk never saw a doctor during her pregnancy.

Skillern underwent a DNA test to confirm whether he is the father.

CPS will also conduct home studies before a decision is made on custody.

Several people have called CPS wanting to adopt the baby. It is a long process, but if you are interesting in fostering or adopting any child, you can find more information here.

If you'd like to donate items for the baby or other CPS children, call Mary Votaw at 832-454-4163 or contact Be a Resource (BEAR) at 713-940-3087.

© 2017 KHOU-TV