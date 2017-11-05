HOUSTON - A Harris County Sheriff's deputy was taken to the hospital by Life Flight after he was shot multiple times in north Houston on Sunday.

Authorities said the deputy responded to a call about a domestic disturbance at the suspect's home. When the deputy arrived at the home, at some point, the suspect opened fire on him.

After shooting the deputy multiple times, the suspect then fled the scene.

A few hours later, he was located and was arrested. Deputies said a K-9 officer bit the suspect before deputies were able to get a hold of him.

At this time, it is unclear why the suspect opened fire on the deputy.

The deputy was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann downtown. ​He is reportedly in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Authorities said the deputy will need multiple surgeries and will undergo a long recovery process.

