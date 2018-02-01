HCSO: Body found in pond in north Houston

(Photo: Brett Buffington, KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - A body was found in a pond in north Houston on Thursday, according to deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the male body was found in a cattle pond in the 16500 block of Pentonshire Lane.

It is unclear if the body had any signs of trauma. However, deputies said homicide investigators and a crime scene unit is en route to the scene.

Deputies have not yet released an identity.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.

