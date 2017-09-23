Harvey evacuees settle into new shelter at Greenspoint Mall

Greenspoint Mall

HOUSTON - Approximately 800 Hurricane Harvey flood victims have been moved from the Red Cross shelter at NRG Stadium to the former Macy’s department store at Greenspoint Mall in north Houston.

“A shelter will be available for people for as long as they need it,” said Red Cross spokesman, Rick Harvey.

Red Cross shelters have become semi-permanent homes for flood victims for the last three weeks.

Similar to the set up at NRG, shelter residents sleep on cots and are separated according to sex and marital status. Their pets are housed in a separate area.

Several Harris County Sheriff’s deputies maintain a visible presence inside and outside the former department store.

All individuals are patted down and have their bags checked before they are allowed to enter the living areas.

“Nobody wants to be in a shelter, nobody wants to move from one shelter to another,” said Harvey.

Residents are provided two hot meals a day, courtesy of the Southern Baptist Convention.

They are also given plenty of water and snacks, according to the Red Cross.

The Red Cross says its case workers are providing assistance to victims to help navigate through a road that eventually leads them out of the shelter.

The Red Cross requested KHOU 11 News not interview residents of the shelter during Saturday’s visit due to their frustration with their circumstances.

“It’s obviously frustrating,” Harvey said. “It’s a trying time for them.”

© 2017 KHOU-TV