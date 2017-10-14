Harris County gets extension for DSNAP assistance

U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee speaks on Saturday about the DSNAP extension. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Hurricane Harvey victims still in need will be able to apply for financial assistance after an extension was granted to Harris County for the DSNAP program.

U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee reached out to the U.S.D.A. to get the extension for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Services, commonly known as DSNAP.



“The sun is shining, but there are people still trying to recover,” said Lee during a press conference Saturday morning.

Harris County residents who still need help purchasing food, will soon be able to go to Alexander Duessen Park at 12303 Sonia Road. It’s in northeast Harris County, about 20 miles outside of downtown Houston.

The Congresswoman expects people will be able to apply in-person at the park on Wednesday.

Metro Transportation confirmed it’s working on a bus route to get Harvey victims to and from Duessen Park.

Texas Health and Human Services handles the application and disbursement of DSNAP.

There are a few requirements for the emergency assistance. The top two qualifications appear to be if the applicant was impacted by Harvey and if that person has had a loss of income.

The state confirms approved applicants will receive two months worth of benefits within three days of applying for the assistance.

© 2017 KHOU-TV