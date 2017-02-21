Hands-free ordinance passes in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas- Sugar Land City Council voted to pass their hands-free ordinance on Tuesday night.

The ordinance prohibits the use of electronic devices while driving a vehicle in the city of Sugar Land, unless the device is in hands-free mode or being used for emergencies.

The ordinance passed by a 5-2 vote.

