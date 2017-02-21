KHOU
Hands-free ordinance passes in Sugar Land

KHOU.com , KHOU 8:34 PM. CST February 21, 2017

SUGAR LAND, Texas- Sugar Land City Council voted to pass their hands-free ordinance on Tuesday night.

The ordinance prohibits the use of electronic devices while driving a vehicle in the city of Sugar Land, unless the device is in hands-free mode or being used for emergencies. 

The ordinance passed by a 5-2 vote. 

 

 

 

 

