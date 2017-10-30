Halloween Begins a Warm and Wet Weather Trend

While the grown ups are dreaming of an Astros World Series in L.A. on Tuesday, the little ones are dreaming about Halloween candy! But look out little ghosts and goblins as there will be some rain around. I'm not expecting heavy stuff Tuesday night, but enough to have you under an umbrella from time to time. Not everyone will get rain so if you stay dry, consider yourself lucky.

This is the beginning of a big weather pattern change that will move us from the breezy cold stuff we had over the weekend, to warm and wet stuff for the next week. In fact, thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday morning. Some may see isolated street ponding on Wednesday as well. Our next strong cold front does not arrive until around November 8th.

