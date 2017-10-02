H-E-B issues recall for Mi Tienda Pollo Casero product

H-E-B has issued a voluntary recall for its Mi Tienda Pollo Casero product.

The product was sold in the market department at 114 stores company-wide with a sell by date of 10/12/2017, H-E-B said in a press release.

The company said the recall is due to the packaging ingredient list was mislabeled as Mi Tienda Al Pastor Pork and did not declare a wheat allergen.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume these products.

H-E-B said no illnesses have been reported.

Product UPC Item Code Mi Tienda Pollo Casero 23841700000 364185

Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund.

© 2017 KCEN-TV