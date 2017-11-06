Gunman volunteered one night at church in Kingsville

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - The First Baptist Church in Kingsville responded via Facebook late Sunday night to word of a connection between their church and the 26-year-old man who shot up a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Authorities said 26-year-old Devin Kelley of Comal County shot and killed 26 people at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs before he was chased off by another armed individual. He was found dead in his car following a pursuit.

Upon being identified by media, word quickly spread that Kelley worked for a vacation Bible school at First Baptist Church in Kingsville after being dishonorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force. The church issued the following statement Sunday night:

"Media reports have made a connection between Devin Patrick Kelley and First Baptist Church of Kingsville, Texas. According to our records, Kelley volunteered one night as a helper during the 2014 Vacation Bible School. He was not a member of the First Baptist Church of Kingsville, nor did he serve in any other capacity. Our congregation would like to offer our prayers and deepest condolences to the Sutherland Springs community mourning the loss of their loved ones."

