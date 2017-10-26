Groves woman recounts harrowing experience atop Rainbow Bridge after SUV pinned beneath 18-wheeler

Photo/ Facebook via Livi Colin (Photo: Facebook via Livi Colin)

ORANGE COUNTY - A Southeast Texas Texas woman is thanking God after she narrowly escaped serious injury following a wreck with an 18-wheeler Wednesday atop the Rainbow Bridge.

Livi Colin, 34, of Groves, posted on her Facebook account Thursday morning about the harrowing experience.

"God was with me I'm a walking testimony that he protected and shielded me from harm!! I'm sore from my neck to my toes bruised and banged up all over but I'm alive!," she posted on Facebook.

At about 4 p.m. the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the wreck on the downhill side of the Rainbow Bridge involving Colin's Acura MDX, an 18-wheeler tanker and two other vehicles according to a release from the DPS.

As traffic heading west in the outside lane on the downhill side of the bridge slowed the 18-wheeler, driven by Fredrick Gens, 59, of Winnie, veered to the left and rear-ended a Ford pickup according to the release.

The tanker-trailer of the 18-wheeler then swung around into the outside lane and pinned Colin's Acura beneath the trailer and against the outside rail of the bridge.

A photo in Colin's post shows a man helping her out of the car along the railing of the bridge.

In her post she thanks a man for helping her out of her car saying, "thank you from the bottom of my heart to John Wagner for getting me out of my vehicle off the kedge of the bridge. You are my hero!!"

Colin was transported to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas with minor injuries while the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital by private vehicle the DPS release said.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was cited or failure to control speed the release said.

"Yesterday was the scariest thing I have ever experienced but blessed beyond measure to see another day," Colin also posted on her page.

