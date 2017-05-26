TIMELINE: Greg Kelley case

After nearly three years in prison - and facing 22 more -- a former high school football star's child sexual assault conviction could be overturned.

Greg Kelley was accused in 2013 of sexually assaulting two 4-year-old boys at an in-home daycare operated by his friend's family. Kelley, who was 18-years-old at the time of his arrest, was convicted of sexual assault and sent to prison. Now, new evidence has caused Kelley's case to be reopened.

August 12, 2013: Kelley is arrested

Kelley is arrested on a charge of sexual assault of a child. He was arrested on campus at Leander High School, where he was a student.

August 29, 2013: Second accuser comes forward

A second 4-year-old boy comes forward with allegations of assault by Kelley.

Greg Kelley (Photo: KVUE)

July 8, 2014: Trial begins

Kelley's trial begins. With no physical evidence, the jury is expected to reach their decision based on the testimony of the two boys.

Both of the alleged victims testify on the second day of trial. One of the boys, testifying via closed circuit TV, denies that Kelley did anything to him.

July 11, 2014: Daycare owner testifies

The woman who owns the daycare where the alleged assault took place testifies in court. She said she believes Kelley is innocent. The detective who interviewed the alleged victim also admits that he asked leading questions during the interview.

Kelley during his trial. (Photo: KVUE)

After more than 12 hours of deliberations, the jury finds Kelley guilty of two counts of super aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is sentenced to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

August 1, 2014: Kelley speaks to KVUE News

Kelley speaks out for the first time since going to jail in an exclusive interview with KVUE News.

Kelley's attorney files a motion for a new trial.

The Williamson County district attorney responds to Kelley's request for a new trial (Photo: Tom Miller)

The Williamson County District Attorney's Office files a formal response to Kelley's request for a new trial. The 18-page document is intended to convince the original trial judge that Kelley does not deserve another shot at freedom.

August 29, 2014: New judge appointed

A new judge is appointed in Kelley's case after Judge Billy Ray Stubblefield recused himself.

September 23, 2014: Judge denies new trial

A Williamson County judge denies the motion for a new trial for Kelley and canceled his Sept. 29 hearing. The judge's order said in part, "A discretionary hearing on the Motion For New Trial would achieve nothing. Even if the Court believed at hearing that the defendant was actually innocent, the Court would be specifically prohibited from granting the relief sought."

February 11, 2016: Appeals court affirms conviction

A state appeals court rules against Kelley after 2 years of attempts to overturn his conviction. The defense team says they have evidence showing that Kelley could not have been at the daycare when the alleged abuse took place.

Booking photos of Johnathan McCarty on Sept. 22, 2014 and Greg Kelley on Sept. 12, 2014. (Photo: Williamson County Jail)

May 25, 2017: Authorities reopen Kelley case and identify new suspect

WilCo DA Shawn Dick said he received "credible" evidence that prompted Texas Rangers to investigate the case. New evidence indicates that Johnathan McCarty, whose mother operated the in-home daycare, may have been involved in the assault.

McCarty (left) and Kelley (right) in 2014.

A Williamson County judge set a hearing for Kelley during the first week of August. During the hearing she will decide if Kelley can be released from prison on bond.