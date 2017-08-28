GRB shelter location has reached nearly 9,000 occupants

The George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston has grown from sheltering 4,000 people to 8,600 and counting. Officials say that they might not have enough cots for people to sleep on but they're still accepting evacuees. (August 28, 2017)

KHOU 1:14 AM. CDT August 29, 2017

