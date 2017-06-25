Grand jury expected to hear deadly New Braunfels bus crash case

A crash between a church bus and a pickup truck left at least 12 people dead on a highway near Garner State Park on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. (Photo: KENS)

NEW BRAUNFELS – On Monday, a grand jury is expected to decide what charges 20-year-old Jack Dillon Young could face.

Young was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that slammed into a New Braunfels church bus near Garner State Park, killing more than a dozen senior citizens who were returning home from a church retreat in March.

On Friday, Uvalde County District Attorney Daniel Kindred met with family members of the victims. Kindred discussed the charges he plans to present to the grand jury.

Witnesses said they heard Young admit that he was texting while driving and DPS Investigators said they found medications in the front seat along with partially smoked marijuana cigarettes.

Those meds and marijuana were found in his truck at the scene.

