Louisiana coast fears further erosion as Cindy's flood waters recede

Residents on Grand Isle deal with flooding from Tropical Storm Cindy.

Jacqueline Quynh, WWLTV 12:24 AM. CDT June 22, 2017

GRAND ISLE, La. -- Residents of Grand Isle were breathing a sigh of relief Wednesday as water Tropical Storm Cindy pushed onto the island began to recede.

But they were also hoping the retreating water would not take the soil with it and further erode its coastline.

Mayor David Camardelle showed Eyewitness News areas where rocks barriers were not placed to help prevent erosion.

High surf scoured out those parts, and work will need to begin to restore those areas.

