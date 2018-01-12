Good Samaritans rescue puppies left in trash can

HUNTSVILLE, Texas-- For someone who has worked at an animal shelter for years, Cheryl Bond has seen many cases of abuse and neglect.

But, what she found Thursday outside a Huntsville home was particularly disturbing.

“I was heartbroken. I couldn’t understand who would do that,” said Bond.

Eight puppies left out in the cold, abandoned in a trash can.

“It was just a pile of puppies—sad, wet, and pathetic,” said Bond.

The puppies were left with a note that said “Free Puppies-- Leave the trash can.”

“They were covered in fleas, and worms. They were filthy,” said Bond.

“They were just really in bad shape,” she added.

Bond and a few other employees at the Rita B. Huff Adoption Center, an animal shelter in Huntsville, took all eight dogs—and the trash can.

They also took to Facebook to express their outrage. That post has been shared over a thousand times.

On Friday, Bond filed an animal cruelty report with Huntsville Police.

Police said that they will conduct a thorough investigation.

“There are many instances that can be considered animal cruelty, and we investigate on a case by case basis,” said Sgt. Wade Roberts.

The puppies are now in foster homes with the Long Way Home Adoptables rescue.

They’ll be recovering with their foster families for the next eight weeks, and will then be available for adoption.

If you’d like to get your application in early to adopt one of the eight puppies or help with a donation, you can find more information here.

