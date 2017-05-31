KHOU
Go fishing without a license in Texas Saturday

Stephen Adams, KCEN 6:22 PM. CDT May 31, 2017

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department will hold a "Free Fishing Day" on Saturday.

Fishers will be able to catch fish in any of the state's public bodies of water without a license that day, as long as those fishers continue to abide by Texas' already-established bag and size regulations, which can be found here.

To find freshwater lakes in Central Texas, click here.

To purchase a fishing license for a future excursion, click here.

