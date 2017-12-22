Little girl asks Santa to rebuild roof damaged in Harvey

Betzabe Gomez, 8, wrote a letter to Santa asking for help in repairing her family's roof that was damaged during Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: Provided)

HARRIS COUNTY--- Betzabe Gomez recently wrote a letter to Santa while at her friend’s house. Her friend’s mother saw the note, took a photo and shared it with teachers at Betzabe’s Aldine ISD campus, Worsham Elementary.

The letter caught the attention of State Representative Armando Walle. He shared the picture on Facebook along with photos of Gomez’s northeast Harris County home and a video of Betzabe.

The letter read:

Dear Santa,

I need help in my house because when it’s raining, the rain comes in. When I look at it, I am sad. This is why I want help and what if it floods in there. Also, we don’t have no concrete under the carpet. Also, when I come next to the wall the thing is, it’s a giant hole. Anyway, when I come close to the room and the hole I can feel the rain and when It’s raining we have to put a bucket.

P.S. I will leave milk, cookies and carrots and water.

From: Betzabe Gomez

The letter has touched the hearts of the 3rd grader’s teachers, her neighbors and strangers.

When asked why she chose to write the letter to Santa Claus, the 8-year-old said, “I’ve always been believing in him. I thought he would help me,” said Gomez. “I was just trying to let them, explain, my hard life that… my dad is sick and how the hurricane just had to come and just make a giant hole on the roof. I just want to explain my whole life, that I’m going through.”

A community organization is offering to help the family patch the holes in the roof and some bedroom walls.

Betzabe Gomez wrote a letter to Santa, asking that he patch up the holes in her roof. But what this 8YO is receiving, is far greater than her wildest imagination. I ❤️ her and can’t wait to share her story on #KHOU11 at 6 pic.twitter.com/bI4Avg5W83 — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) December 22, 2017

Representative Walle is working to pair more community organizations with the family to get broken windows replaced. Mother Maria Luisa Gomez says the family was denied help from FEMA. Her husband, is dealing with several health problems and requires dialysis.

Friday, a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable dropped off a birthday cake, some gifts and money for the family. Betzabe’s 9th birthday is Saturday, December 23. A Harris County Sheriff’s deputy offered the girl a teddy bear.

The family has been overwhelmed by the support and thanks everyone for their help.

“I think like other people have been going through this too. Like, other, much more people have been going through this. A hard time, through life,” said Betzabe Gomez as she wiped tears from her face.

“I think that other little kids like me have been going through this. And they just want it to not happen again.” said Gomez.

Texas State Representative Walle is planning a surprise birthday party for Betzabe.

It will be at 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, at the Buckner Family Hope Center at 4700 Aldine Mail Rte Rd, Houston, TX 77039.

Anyone who would like to donate to the family can do so here.

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

