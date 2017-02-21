Ghost calls threaten safety

Some people trying to get through to 911 may be getting a message that puts them on hold.



Dallas City Council Member Philip Kingston days, "being placed on hold at 911 is not acceptable."



A memo went out to city council members on Friday saying it’s a "public safety issue."



When News 8 asked Kingston if he feared someone would be seriously hurt or die? He said, “Yes that is the obvious concern."



News 8 first reported this problem several weeks ago.



Sonja McCallister's car was shot up in a case of mistaken identity.

"My car was shot to pieces. 30 bullet holes."

She and other witnesses called 911 and were put on hold for nearly 10 minutes.



Trinika Drennan tried to call too.

"What is the purpose of calling 911 if we are going to be put on hold?" she says.



Dallas police say the problem is with T-Mobile.



When T-Mobile customers call 911 for some reason their phone will keep dialing 911 multiple times and hang up.



The caller doesn't even know it's happening.



911 operators then have to spend their time calling back all the hang up calls and that means other callers are placed on hold.



T-Mobile engineers have been working on trying to fix the problem since November.



The memo to the council states, “So far they have neither identified the root cause nor been able to prevent the issue from re-occurring.”



Dallas police are so worried about the problem they have filed a formal complaint with the Federal Communications Commission to look into T-Mobile and why this is happening.

