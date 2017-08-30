George Strait putting together Harvey benefit

George Strait performed from 1986-1997, 2002-2004 and 2006, 2007 and 2013. (Getty Images)

Texas native and country music superstar George Strait is helping out victims of Harvey.

Strait announced on Twitter that he's putting together a benefit concert.

He didn't release details of the concert, but he says he's working with the country muci community, so you know it's going to be good!

We are working on putting together relief efforts with the whole country music community. – GS — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) August 29, 2017

