George Strait putting together Harvey benefit

Texas native and country music superstar George Strait is helping out victims of Harvey.
Strait announced on Twitter that he's putting together a benefit concert.
He didn't release details of the concert, but he says he's working with the country muci community, so you know it's going to be good!
We are working on putting together relief efforts with the whole country music community. – GS— George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) August 29, 2017
