GeekWire: Amazon or Blue Apron? Tech giant could soon deliver meal-kits

Taylor Soper, GeekWire , KING 3:26 PM. CDT July 17, 2017

After The Sunday Times uncovered a new Amazon trademark that signals the company’s interest in its own meal-kit service, Blue Apron shares sunk more than 11 percent on Monday.

Blue Apron, a leader in the meal-kit delivery service industry, has seen shares drop by more than 30 percent since going public last month. It also sliced its initial share price by a third, just a few weeks after Amazon announced plans to acquire Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion.

Amazon’s filed trademark included the phrase “We do the prep, you be the chef.”

