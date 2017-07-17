GeekWire: Amazon or Blue Apron? Tech giant could soon deliver meal-kits

Online retail giant Amazon plans to expand its grocery business with shops that let people quickly pick up milk, vegetables or other perishable foods (Photo: LIONEL BONAVENTURE, AFP/Getty Images)

After The Sunday Times uncovered a new Amazon trademark that signals the company’s interest in its own meal-kit service, Blue Apron shares sunk more than 11 percent on Monday.

Blue Apron, a leader in the meal-kit delivery service industry, has seen shares drop by more than 30 percent since going public last month. It also sliced its initial share price by a third, just a few weeks after Amazon announced plans to acquire Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion.

Amazon’s filed trademark included the phrase “We do the prep, you be the chef.”

