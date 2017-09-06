Garth Brooks ticket sales postponed for RodeoHouston

Garth Brooks performs at Yankee Stadium on July 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced Wednesday they have postponed the Garth Brooks ticket on-sale date until further notice as the Houston community continues to recover from Hurricane Harvey.

“We extend our deepest condolences to those who have suffered a loss during this catastrophic event,” said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. “While we are all excited for the 2018 Garth Brooks performances, our main focus at this time is to support our fans and our community during the rebuilding process.”

Garth Brooks is scheduled to open and close the 2018 RodeoHouston happening Feb. 27 and March 18, 2018.

The Rodeo will reschedule the Garth Brooks ticket on-sale and more information will be released once available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV