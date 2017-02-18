Galveston kicks off first weekend of Mardi Gras

A Mardi Gras float passes by crowds in Galveston. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

GALVESTON, Texas - Beads were flying and drinks were flowing for the first weekend of Mardi Gras in Galveston.

As always, party goers packed the streets of downtown Galveston.

“We’re down here enjoying the spirit of Mardi Gras,” said Rob Emmonds.

“We do it every year, we do it every year,” said Troy Lene.

A lot of people say it is a tradition they wouldn’t miss for the world. Mardi Gras! Galveston events will last through the end of month.

“Because it’s fun, it’s friendly, the people are great. Everybody that comes down, you get to meet from all over,” said Sabrina Stachowski.

Plus, who doesn’t want an excuse to party in the streets of downtown Galveston?

