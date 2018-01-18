Galveston declares water emergency, asks residents to conserve water

(Photo: puhimec, thinkstock images, puhimec)

GALVESTON, Texas - The City of Galveston has declared a Water Emergency and is asking residents to conserve water for the coming days.

The city’s reserve water supply has dropped 40 percent since Tuesday due to bursting pipes in freezing temperatures.

As of Thursday evening, Galveston’s utility department had received more than 5,000 calls related to busted pipes.

“We don’t see icicles very often in Galveston” City Marshal Michael Gray told KHOU 11 News, “It’s the hardest freeze any of us here at City Hall have seen since the 80’s.”

After Tuesday’s winter blast, Galveston spent at least 18 hours below freezing. The cold weather took a toll on the community mixed with summer and vintage homes, many with exposed pipes.

Gray says a challenge utility crews are facing is that many of the island home are vacation homes, and owners who don’t live in Galveston year-round might not know they have a problem.

Gray says water is still flowing out faster than it’s flowing in. Utility crews will resume their door-to-door checks for missing pipes on Friday. Workers have spent the last two days working extended hours, checking for leaking water.

Residents in Galveston are being asked not use unnecessary water, to refrain from washing cars, watering plants, filling pools, or using city water to supply decorative fountains.

The water emergency isn’t expected to leave the island without water. Many still remember the two weeks following Ike, in 2005, when the storm crippled the islands water supply leaving many without water.

