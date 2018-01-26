Funeral arrangements announced for former Pasadena Police chief killed in helicopter crash

Former Pasadena Police Chief Paul Cobb

Funeral arrangements for one of the Houston men killed in a helicopter crash in New Mexico have been announced.

The January 17th crash killed five people and injured two others: Former Pasadena Police Chief Paul Cobb, Houston businessman Charles Burnett III, Burnett's pilot, J.C. Dodd, Zimbabwe Opposition Leader Roy Bennett, and his wife.

The only survivors were Burnett's longtime girlfriend and Cobb's daughter, Andra Cobb. The crash is still under investigation.

The memorial service for Paul Cobb will be held at the First Baptist Church in Pasadena on Monday, January 29, 2018 at 4 p.m.

Memorial donations in memory of Cobb may be made to Patriot Paws and 100 Club Survivor’s Fund.

Cobb's obituary can be found here.

