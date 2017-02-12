Full list of 2017 Grammy nominees

Album of the year:
“25” — Adele | Review
“Lemonade” — Beyoncé | Review
“Purpose” — Justin Bieber
“Views” — Drake | Review
“A Sailor's Guide to Earth” — Sturgill Simpson | Interview
Record of the year:
"Hello" — Adele
"Formation" — Beyoncé
"7 Years" — Lukas Graham
"Work" — Rihanna featuring Drake | Review
"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots
Song of the year:
"Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
"I Took a Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)
"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)
"7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)
Best new artist:
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance the Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Best pop vocal album:
“25” — Adele
“Purpose” — Justin Bieber
“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande | Review
“Confident” — Demi Lovato
“This Is Acting” — Sia | Review
Best dance/electronic album:
“Skin” — Flume
“Electronica 1: The Time Machine” — Jean-Michel Jarre
“Epoch” — Tycho
“Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future” — Underworld
“Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII” — Louie Vega
Best rock album:
“California” — Blink-182
“Tell Me I'm Pretty” — Cage the Elephant
“Magma" — Gojira
"Death of a Bachelor” — Panic! at the Disco
“Weezer” — Weezer | Interview
Best alternative music album:
“22, a Million” — Bon Iver | Review
“Blackstar” — David Bowie | Review
“The Hope Six Demolition Project” — PJ Harvey
“Post Pop Depression” — Iggy Pop | Review
“A Moon Shaped Pool” — Radiohead | Review
Best urban contemporary album:
“Lemonade” — Beyoncé
“Ology” — Gallant
“We Are King” — King
“Malibu” — Anderson .Paak
“Anti” — Rihanna | Review
Best rap performance:
"No Problem" — Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
"Panda" — Desiigner
"Pop Style" — Drake Featuring the Throne
"All the Way Up" — Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared
"That Part" — Schoolboy Q featuring Kanye West
Best country solo performance:
"Love Can Go to Hell" — Brandy Clark
"Vice" — Miranda Lambert
"My Church" — Maren Morris
"Church Bells" — Carrie Underwood
"Blue Ain't Your Color" — Keith Urban
Best jazz vocal album:
“Sound of Red” — René Marie
“Upward Spiral” — Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling
“Take Me to the Alley” — Gregory Porter
“Harlem On My Mind” — Catherine Russell
“The Sting Variations” — The Tierney Sutton Band
Best gospel album:
“Listen” —Tim Bowman Jr.
“Fill This House” — Shirley Caesar
“A Worshipper's Heart [Live]” — Todd Dulaney
“Losing My Religion” — Kirk Franklin
“Demonstrate [Live]” — William Murphy
Best contemporary Christian music album:
“Poets & Saints” — All Sons & Daughters
“American Prodigal” — Crowder
“Be One” — Natalie Grant
“Youth Revival [Live]” — Hillsong Young & Free
“Love Remains” — Hillary Scott & the Scott Family
Best Latin pop album:
"Un Besito Mas” — Jesse & Joy
“Ilusión” — Gaby Moreno
“Similares” — Laura Pausini
“Seguir Latiendo” — Sanalejo
“Buena Vida” — Diego Torres
Best American roots performance:
"Ain't No Man" — The Avett Brothers
"Mother's Children Have a Hard Time" — Blind Boys of Alabama
"Factory Girl" — Rhiannon Giddens
"House of Mercy" — Sarah Jarosz
"Wreck You" — Lori McKenna
Best spoken word album (includes poetry, audio books & storytelling):
“The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo” — Amy Schumer
“In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In the Sandbox” — Carol Burnett
“M Train” — Patti Smith
“Under the Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A. Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia)” — (Various Artists)
“Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink” — Elvis Costello
Best song written for visual media:
"Can't Stop the Feeling!" — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar). Track from: “Trolls”
"Heathens" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots). Track from: “Suicide Squad”
"Just Like Fire" — Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk). Track from: “Alice Through the Looking Glass”
"Purple Lamborghini" — Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross). Track from: “Suicide Squad”
"Try Everything" — Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira). Track from: “Zootopia”
"The Veil" — Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel). Track from: “Snowden”
Best music video:
"Formation" — Beyoncé
"River" — Leon Bridges
"Up & Up" — Coldplay
"Gosh" — Jamie XX
"Upside Down & Inside Out" — OK Go
Producer of the year, non-classical:
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed
Best pop duo/group performance
“Closer” — The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey
“7 Years” — Lukas Graham
“Work” — Rihanna featuring Drake
“Cheap Thrills” — Sia Featuring Sean Paul
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots
“Culcha Vulcha” — Snarky Puppy
Best rock performance
“Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)” — Alabama Shakes
“Don't Hurt Yourself” — Beyoncé featuring Jack White
“Blackstar” — David Bowie
“The Sound of Silence (Live On Conan)” — Disturbed
“Heathens” — Twenty One Pilots
Best metal performance
“Shock Me” — Baroness
“Silvera” — Gojira
“Rotting In Vain” — Korn
“Dystopia” — Megadeth
“The Price Is Wrong” — Periphery
Best rock song
“Blackstar” — David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
“Burn the Witch” — Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)
“Hardwired” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“My Name Is Human” — Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)
Best rock album
“California” — Blink-182
“Tell Me I'm Pretty” — Cage the Elephant
“Magma” — Gojira
“Death of a Bachelor” — Panic! at the Disco
“Weezer” — Weezer
Best alternative music album
“22, a Million” — Bon Iver
“Blackstar” — David Bowie
“The Hope Six Demolition Project” — PJ Harvey
“Post Pop Depression” — Iggy Pop
“A Moon Shaped Pool” — Radiohead
Best R&B performance
“Turnin' Me Up” — BJ the Chicago Kid
“Permission” — Ro James
“I Do” — Musiq Soulchild
“Needed Me” — Rihanna
“Cranes In the Sky” — Solange
Best traditional R&B performance
“The Three Of Me” — William Bell
“Woman's World” — BJ the Chicago Kid
“Sleeping With the One I Love” — Fantasia
“Angel” — Lalah Hathaway
“Can't Wait” — Jill Scott
Best R&B song
“Come See Me” — J. Brathwaite, Aubrey Graham & Noah Shebib, songwriters (PartyNextDoor featuring Drake)
“Exchange” — Michael Hernandez & Bryson Tiller, songwriters (Bryson Tiller)
“Kiss It Better” — Jeff Bhasker, Robyn Fenty, John-Nathan Glass & Natalia Noemi, songwriters (Rihanna)
“Lake by the Ocean” — Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)
“Luv” — Magnus August Høiberg, Benjamin Levin & Daystar Peterson, songwriters (Tory Lanez)
Best urban contemporary album
“Lemonade” — Beyoncé
“Ology” — Gallant
“We Are King” — King
“Malibu” — Anderson .Paak
“Anti” — Rihanna
Best R&B album
“In My Mind” — BJ the Chicago Kid
“Lalah Hathaway Live” — Lalah Hathaway
“Velvet Portraits” — Terrace Martin
“Healing Season" — Mint Condition
“Smoove Jones” — Mya
Best rap performance
“No Problem” — Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
“Panda” — Desiigner
“Pop Style” — Drake featuring the Throne
“All the Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared
Best rap/sung performance
“Freedom” — Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Hotline Bling” — Drake
“Broccoli” — D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty
“Ultralight Beam” — Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & the-Dream
“Famous” — Kanye West featuring Rihanna
Best rap song
“All the Way Up” — Joseph Cartagena, Edward Davadi, Shandel Green, Karim Kharbouch, Andre Christopher Lyon, Reminisce Mackie & Marcello Valenzano, songwriters (Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared)
“Famous” — Chancelor Bennett, Ross Birchard, Ernest Brown, Andrew Dawson, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Noah Goldstein, Kejuan Muchita, Patrick Reynolds, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Rihanna)
“Hotline Bling” — Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)
“No Problem” — Chancelor Bennett, Dwayne Carter & Tauheed Epps, songwriters (Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)
“Ultralight Beam” — Chancelor Bennett, Kasseem Dean, Mike Dean, Kirk Franklin, Noah Goldstein, Samuel Griesemer, Terius Nash, Jerome Potter, Kelly Price, Nico "Donnie Trumpet" Segal, Derek Watkins, Kanye West & Cydel Young, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Chance the Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & the-Dream)
