Full list of 2017 Grammy nominees

Album of the year:

“25” — Adele | Review

“Lemonade” — Beyoncé | Review

“Purpose” — Justin Bieber

“Views” — Drake | Review

“A Sailor's Guide to Earth” — Sturgill Simpson | Interview

Record of the year:

"Hello" — Adele

"Formation" — Beyoncé

"7 Years" — Lukas Graham

"Work" — Rihanna featuring Drake | Review

"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots

Song of the year:

"Formation" — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

"Hello" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

"I Took a Pill In Ibiza" — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

"Love Yourself" — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

"7 Years" — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best new artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best pop vocal album:

“25” — Adele

“Purpose” — Justin Bieber

“Dangerous Woman” — Ariana Grande | Review

“Confident” — Demi Lovato

“This Is Acting” — Sia | Review

Best dance/electronic album:

“Skin” — Flume

“Electronica 1: The Time Machine” — Jean-Michel Jarre

“Epoch” — Tycho

“Barbara Barbara, We Face a Shining Future” — Underworld

“Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII” — Louie Vega

Best rock album:

“California” — Blink-182

“Tell Me I'm Pretty” — Cage the Elephant

“Magma" — Gojira

"Death of a Bachelor” — Panic! at the Disco

“Weezer” — Weezer | Interview

Best alternative music album:

“22, a Million” — Bon Iver | Review

“Blackstar” — David Bowie | Review

“The Hope Six Demolition Project” — PJ Harvey

“Post Pop Depression” — Iggy Pop | Review

“A Moon Shaped Pool” — Radiohead | Review

Best urban contemporary album:

“Lemonade” — Beyoncé

“Ology” — Gallant

“We Are King” — King

“Malibu” — Anderson .Paak

“Anti” — Rihanna | Review

Best rap performance:

"No Problem" — Chance the Rapper featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

"Panda" — Desiigner

"Pop Style" — Drake Featuring the Throne

"All the Way Up" — Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana & Infared

"That Part" — Schoolboy Q featuring Kanye West

Best country solo performance:

"Love Can Go to Hell" — Brandy Clark

"Vice" — Miranda Lambert

"My Church" — Maren Morris

"Church Bells" — Carrie Underwood

"Blue Ain't Your Color" — Keith Urban

Best jazz vocal album:

“Sound of Red” — René Marie

“Upward Spiral” — Branford Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling

“Take Me to the Alley” — Gregory Porter

“Harlem On My Mind” — Catherine Russell

“The Sting Variations” — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best gospel album:

“Listen” —Tim Bowman Jr.

“Fill This House” — Shirley Caesar

“A Worshipper's Heart [Live]” — Todd Dulaney

“Losing My Religion” — Kirk Franklin

“Demonstrate [Live]” — William Murphy

Best contemporary Christian music album:

“Poets & Saints” — All Sons & Daughters

“American Prodigal” — Crowder

“Be One” — Natalie Grant

“Youth Revival [Live]” — Hillsong Young & Free

“Love Remains” — Hillary Scott & the Scott Family

Best Latin pop album:

"Un Besito Mas” — Jesse & Joy

“Ilusión” — Gaby Moreno

“Similares” — Laura Pausini

“Seguir Latiendo” — Sanalejo

“Buena Vida” — Diego Torres

Best American roots performance:

"Ain't No Man" — The Avett Brothers

"Mother's Children Have a Hard Time" — Blind Boys of Alabama

"Factory Girl" — Rhiannon Giddens

"House of Mercy" — Sarah Jarosz

"Wreck You" — Lori McKenna

Best spoken word album (includes poetry, audio books & storytelling):

“The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo” — Amy Schumer

“In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In the Sandbox” — Carol Burnett

“M Train” — Patti Smith

“Under the Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A. Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia)” — (Various Artists)

“Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink” — Elvis Costello

Best song written for visual media:

"Can't Stop the Feeling!" — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar). Track from: “Trolls”

"Heathens" — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots). Track from: “Suicide Squad”

"Just Like Fire" — Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk). Track from: “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

"Purple Lamborghini" — Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross). Track from: “Suicide Squad”

"Try Everything" — Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira). Track from: “Zootopia”

"The Veil" — Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel). Track from: “Snowden”

Best music video:

"Formation" — Beyoncé

"River" — Leon Bridges

"Up & Up" — Coldplay

"Gosh" — Jamie XX

"Upside Down & Inside Out" — OK Go

Producer of the year, non-classical:

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

Best pop duo/group performance

“Closer” — The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Work” — Rihanna featuring Drake

“Cheap Thrills” — Sia Featuring Sean Paul

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

“Culcha Vulcha” — Snarky Puppy

