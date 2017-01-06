Ft. Lauderdale flight to Houston departed right before shooting

Travelers can be seen leaving Bush Airport Friday afternoon. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - A flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Houston departed just before the deadly shooting rampage on Friday.

United Flight 514 took off around noon, right around the time the first shots were reported. Five people were killed and eight others injured as a suspect opened fire in a baggage claim area inside the Florida airport.

Passengers on the Houston-bound flight spoke to KHOU 11 reporter Tim Wetzel after they landed safely at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Some of those on board said they watched the situation unfold on TVs while on the flight.

Other passengers didn't know about the shooting until they turned on their phones after landing in Houston and saw news alerts and worried texts from loved ones.

Airport officials said they are increasing security at both Bush and Hobby Airports.

Several police dogs and TSA agents were seen patrolling around the baggage claims at Bush Airport on Friday.

United Airlines had two more flights from Fort Lauderdale and due to land in Houston today, but both have been canceled.