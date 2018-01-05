KHOU
Frozen hanging rock waterfall looks like an ice cave

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:20 AM. CST January 06, 2018

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. – It’s so cold that it’s frozen! Check out this frozen waterfall at Hanging Rock State Park. 

Park officials posted the video on their Facebook page. Most of the waterfall has frozen over as temperatures have been below freezing for nearly a week across the Piedmont Triad. 

Park officials also took video of the view from behind the Window Falls as it looks like an ice cave!

Enjoy!

Visit Hanging Rock State Park: Map 

