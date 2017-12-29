SHRED FOR JASON: Friends gather to support Waco man with cancer

Jason Westmoreland, 27, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Synovial Sarcoma, a rare cancer. (Photo: KCEN)

WACO - Board in hand, skating enthusiasts in Waco gathered Friday night to support their friend in need.

Jason Westmoreland, 27, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Synovial Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer found in a person's arms or legs.

Anyone who lives in Waco and skates at Sul Ross Park, odds are he or she knows Westmoreland.

Blake Yowell, owner of Gnarly's Skate Shop in Waco, has known him for almost 10 years.

"If (Westmoreland) couldn't push around on a board, he'd still be out there encouraging all the kids to land their tricks and to just enjoy the life of it all," Yowell said.

Tyjuray Hollie knew Westmoreland and added the 27-year-old was always pushing younger skaters.

But after the diagnosis last March, Westmoreland's cancer quickly spread. Recently, it spread to his lungs and Friday, he was released into hospice care with his family.

"It's been tough," Yowell said. "He's had his ups and downs, his good days and his bad days. But we're all standing behind him and pushing the love his way to keep his resilience toward this cancer."

So, on a cold, gray-skied Friday evening in Waco, the skating community came together.

"We want to send positive vibes his way, hoping we can help him battle this out,' Yowell said.

It's a close-knit family coming together to show one of its own love and support in a time of need.

"We always have each others' backs and try to help each other out when we can," Hollie said.

Because, at the end of it all, these Texans at the park want to help in this fight -- one trick at a time.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family. For more information, click here.

