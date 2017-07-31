Fort Worth group finds old items, re-purposes them for the classroom

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Scam victims left broke and brokenhearted
-
Woman shoots, kills intruder in Katy-area home
-
VERIFY: Did Lakewood offer pastor $110 million?
-
Tuesday morning forecast
-
Man, woman killed in Pearland motorcycle crash
-
Heights killer could be paroled after less than 3 years in prison
-
Warning: 3 drivers pulled over by fake cop
-
Police: Fight with girlfriend leads to arson at Nassau Bay apartment complex
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Business leaders object to bathroom bill
More Stories
-
Houston man loses nearly $80K in romance scamJul 31, 2017, 6:07 p.m.
-
HPD: 2 kids shot while in car in S. HoustonAug. 1, 2017, 4:46 a.m.
-
Officials warn about cop impersonator in Liberty CountyJul 31, 2017, 5:54 p.m.