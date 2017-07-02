More than 650 people ran in the 3rd Rememberance 5k at Fort Hood on Saturday. (Photo: KCEN)

FORT HOOD - Fort Hood held its third annual Remembrance 5k -- a 3.1 mile race dedicated to any soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Lt. Gen. Paul Funk spoke before the pistol fired to begin the race, and 650 runners took off as 7,000 onlookers cheered them on.

But as friends and family cheered runners on, they raced passed 7,000 boots lining the streets.

"Each boot represents a fallen service member," Brandi Crist, Chief of Community Recreation at Fort Hood's MWR office, said. "And the meaning is just to honor those fallen service members regardless of where they are."

Completely free to the public, the 3rd annual Remembrance 5k's sole purpose was to remind the runners of freedom's ultimate cost. That purpose was the center of Lt. Gen. Funk's pre-race speech.

"I can think of no better way to start this Independence Day weekend than to come together as a community to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice," Funk said.

But for 40 runners, including Belton High Schooler Brysin Minosky, Saturday's remembrance hit closer to home. Minoksy's grandfather, Lt. Cl. Lee Roupe, served 36 years in the Army before he was killed in the line of duty.

"He's my inspiration for joining the military," Minosky said.

It's a fate shared by more than 565 Fort Hood soldiers since 2003. That's why Crist wants the event to keep growing.

"We want to make sure we have maximum participation," Crist said.

That way, people can continue remembering those who lost their lives making sure that Star Spangled Banner continues to wave.

© 2017 KCEN-TV