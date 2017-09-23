Fort Bend Co. flood victims call town hall meeting, leave without answers

Hundreds of homeowners packed Cinco Ranch High School on Saturday, September 23, 2017 for a town hall meeting, nearly a month after Hurricane Harvey hit east Texas and devastated the community. (Photo: Melissa Correa, KHOU 11 News)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Nearly a month after Hurricane Harvey, homeowners are still desperate for answers.

Hundreds of them packed into Cinco Ranch High School Saturday morning for a town hall meeting with local and state representatives.

“We wanted to find out what they intend to do so that this doesn’t happen to us again,” said Bethany Voges who lives in the Cinco Ranch community.

Four weeks ago, she and her family were forced to evacuate after two and a half feet of water flooded their home and sat inside it for seven days.

“It’s just, rebuild and hope someone comes up with an idea,” said Voges of the current plan to protect the neighborhood from another flood.

An idea is not enough for some residents in the Canyon Gate neighborhood.

They brought posters to the town hall meeting that read “buy out Canyon Gate.” Residents wore the face masks so many are wearing as they gut their homes.

The masks are a symbol of solidarity for the community that now smells like sewage.

Lots of people in #FortBendCo #CanyonGate want @FEMARegion6 to buy their homes. I can see why, and area smells like manure. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/ifzKBzcXqP — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) September 23, 2017

“The historic Canyon Gate,” said Sanjay Aryamuzumdar. “Nobody knew about it until Harvey. He made sure everyone got to know about Canyon Gate,” said Yasmeen Aryamuzumdar.

After 17 years of living in their two-story Canyon Gate home, which is in the Barker Reservior, it flooded for the first time.

Town hall participants asked about everything from buy-outs to whether they should rebuild. They wondered about why evacuations happened when they did, and not sooner.

“Everybody is pointing fingers at each other,” said Aryamuzumdar.

100's of people pack #CincoRanchHS. Homeowners are grilling experts, politicians about reservoirs and their role in #Harvey. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/HCwWAbmrnu — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) September 23, 2017

Which is why folks at town hall meeting today yelled for @GovAbbott to use some of the #RainyDay fund to buy out homes. More on #khou11 6pm https://t.co/t8YBkFSTer — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) September 23, 2017

