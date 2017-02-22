Former USA Gymnastics doctor charged with sexual assault

Larry Nassar appears in court on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 during a motion hearing in Michigan. Nassar is facing three counts of first–degree criminal sexual conduct with a person younger than 13. (Julia Nagy/Lansing State Journal)

LANSING, Mich. -- A former sports doctor at Michigan State University who specialized in treating gymnasts has been charged with sexual assault.



Dr. Larry Nassar was charged Wednesday in two Michigan counties. Online records show he's facing nine charges in Ingham county, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct against a victim under age 13.



Nassar had a clinic at Michigan State, where he treated members of the gymnastics team and younger regional gymnasts. He also was a doctor for USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Dozens of women and girls say they were assaulted. Nassar denies it.





In a report on 60 Minutes Sunday night, three former star gymnasts told Dr. Jon LaPook they were sexually abused by Nassar while training at the ranch run by former coaches Bela and Martha Karolyi.

They say the abuse was disguised as medical treatment. They didn’t report it at the time because they were scared of the consequences.

“You just don’t cause trouble. That’s one of the first rules of being an athlete,” Jessica Howard told Dr. LaPook. “You need to be strong, silent, and let everything go on outside of you that’s going on outside of you.”

Howard, Jamie Dantzscher and Jeanette Antolin said Nassar won their trust by sneaking them snacks and candy, which were both against the rules at the ranch. He would listen to their complaints about the Karoylis and joke with them during treatment.

“He was like my buddy,” Dantzscher says. “He was on my side.”

She began seeing him for back pain after earning a spot on the U.S. Junior National Team.

“He would put his fingers inside of me and move my leg around,” she tells LaPook on the broadcast. “He would tell me I was going to feel a pop. And that that would put my hips back and help my back pain.”

Antolin and Howard shared similar stories.

The Karolyis said they knew nothing about the alleged abuse until Nassar was fired by USA Gymnastics in 2015.

The Texas Rangers are conducting a criminal investigation of Nassar and they visited the Karolyi Ranch in November, according to the Lancing State Journal.

“They basically toured the property and took photographs and that was that,” Karolyi attorney Gary Jewell said. "All they wanted to do was see specific areas of the training facilities.”

In separate cases filed in 2016, Nassar is charged with possessing child pornography and molesting the daughter of family friends.

A message seeking comment was left for Nassar's lawyer.

