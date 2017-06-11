Former President Carter shakes hands of every Delta passenger on flight

At age 92, former President Jimmy Carter is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

On Thursday of last week, Carter was spotted on a Delta flight from Washington, DC, to Atlanta, and took time to shake the hands of every passenger on the flight.

Jimmy Carter is on my plane to DC from ATL and just shook every hand of every passenger. #swoon #atl #delta pic.twitter.com/y6otolbhPj — JamesParkerSheffield (@JayShef) June 8, 2017

Earlier in the week, Carter, the nation's 39th president, was honored with the Gerald R. Ford Medal for Distinguished Public Service.

Carter also attended Georgia music legend Gregg Allman's funeral last weekend.

