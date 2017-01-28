Former MD Anderson President Dr. LeMaistre passes away at 92

Dr. Charles A. LeMaistre, former president of MD Anderson Cancer Center. (Photo: The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center)

HOUSTON - The former president of MD Anderson and icon of 20th Century medicine, Dr. Charles Aubrey "Mickey" LeMaistre has passed away at the age of 92.

He was a pioneering crusader against the harmful effects of tobacco and a catalyst of cancer prevention.

LeMaistre came to MD Anderson as president in 1978 after serving seven years as chancellor of The University of Texas System.

“Mickey was one of the great icons of 20th century medicine who pushed boundaries, drove innovation and positioned MD Anderson to be the world’s most impactful cancer center,” said Ronald A. DePinho, M.D., president of MD Anderson. “His excellence is reflected to this day in the halls of our institution and in the countless lives saved around the globe.”

Dr. DePinho also added that “many individuals for generations to come will never experience the pain and suffering of cancer due to Mickey’s efforts in cancer prevention.”

Dr. Charles A. LeMaistre, former president of MD Anderson Cancer Center. (Photo: The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center)

LeMaistre is survived by his wife, Andreae. Other survivors are four children from his first marriage to Joyce, who died Dec. 5, 2003; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

They include two sons, C. Frederick LeMaistre, M.D., of Nashville and William S. LeMaistre of Houston; two daughters, Anne Philo LeMaistre, M.D., of Austin and Helen Meyer of San Antonio.

Funeral service information is pending.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Charles Aubrey and Andreae LeMaistre Fund at MD Anderson: MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts.

MD Anderson