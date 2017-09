BEXAR COUNTY - John Morgan Campbell, 63, was indicted on 61 child pornography charges, according to the Bexar County district clerk.

Campbell is the founder of HEB's Central Market.

The charges stem from 2014 where Campbell is accused of possessing nude pictures of underage boys.

See the full indictment below:

John Morgan Campbell Indictment

© 2017 KENS-TV