Former Harris County deputy arrested on child pornography charges

Andrew C. Sustaita (Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

SPRING, Texas - A former Harris County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested on federal child pornography charges.

Andrew C Sustaita, 30, was taken into custody on Thursday on charges of production of child pornography.

He is expected to appear in court Friday morning at 10 a.m. If convicted, he faces a mandatory, minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison.

The charge is also punishable by a $250,000 fine.

Sustaita could also face up to life on supervised release during which the court can impose a number of special conditions.

Those conditions would be used to protect children and prohibit the use of the Internet, officials said.

Sustaita would also be required to register as a sex offender if he is convicted.

