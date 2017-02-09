Former Harris County deputy arrested on child pornography charges

SPRING, Texas - A former Harris County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested on federal child pornography charges.
Andrew C Sustaita, 30, was taken into custody on Thursday on charges of production of child pornography.
He is expected to appear in court Friday morning at 10 a.m. If convicted, he faces a mandatory, minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison.
The charge is also punishable by a $250,000 fine.
Sustaita could also face up to life on supervised release during which the court can impose a number of special conditions.
Those conditions would be used to protect children and prohibit the use of the Internet, officials said.
Sustaita would also be required to register as a sex offender if he is convicted.
