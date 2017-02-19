Flu-fighting foods

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn -- Fight off the flu this year by boosting your immune system with nutrient-dense foods. Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Katie Mandell talks about what vitamins and minerals will help you stay healthy as we make it through the rest of the winter season. Plus, learn how to make an easy oatmeal breakfast for those who are on-the-go.

Berry-tastic Oatmeal

All you need:

1/4 c. Hy-Vee unsweetened almond milk

1/3 c. Hy-Vee vanilla Greek yogurt or kefir

1 tsp chia seeds

1/4 c. uncooked Hy-Vee old fashion oats

1/2 kiwi, slivered

2 strawberries, slivered

Cashews, crushed

All you do:

Combine almond milk, yogurt or kefir, chia seeds, and oats in a pint jar. Cover with the lid, seal tightly and shake until well combined. Cover with the lid and refrigerate overnight. Top oatmeal with kiwi, strawberries and cashews prior to serving. Enjoy!

