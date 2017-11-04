Florida State University fraternity member found dead after party

Andrew Coffey, a student at Florida State University, was found dead Friday morning at an off-campus party. (Photo: WCTV-TV)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Police are investigating the death of a Florida State University fraternity member at a chapter party.

The Tallahassee police say no one has been arrested in Friday's death of 20-year-old Andrew Coffey, a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity who died at an off campus house party, CBS affiliate WCTV-TV reports.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that officers were collecting alcoholic beverage bottles that were scattered on the home's porch as evidence. Police responded to a call at 10:23 a.m. Friday and first responders were unable to revive him.

The fraternity has been suspended by its national organization pending the conclusion of the investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the student's family and friends," said Pi Kappa Phi CEO Mark E. Timmes.

