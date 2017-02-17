Five men arrested, accused stealing $40k worth of beer

One of the men arrested can be seen in surveillance video taking Bud Light beer from a truck before he placed it inside a white van. (Photo: Provided)

HOUSTON - Five men were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of beer from one of the largest Budweiser distributors in the nation.

Houston Police shared the video of the men stealing the cases. Police also spoke about the case exclusively with KHOU 11 News.

That undercover video shows men unloading case after case and putting the beer into trucks. The beer was stolen before the Super Bowl from Silver Eagle Distributors.

"It was pallets worth and they'd take about 40 pallets at a time maybe," said Sergeant Frank Quinn of HPD's Major Offenders Division.

In one video, the beer thieves transfered cases of Bud Light from a delivery truck to a smaller van, then, according to HPD, they'd sell it that way.

In another video, the men handed off cases from one truck to the next early in the morning at the Pasadena distributor.

In this video, the men fumbled cases of Corona, even dropping one.

"Unfortunately internal theft is a part of life," Sgt. Quinn said. "There's no loyalty to companies like there used to be."

Silver Eagle launched an internal investigation in late December, then HPD Major Offenders got involved. HPD said it's likely the five men sold all the of the $41,000 worth of beer they stole.

"A lot of it probably went through local convenience stores so it could've ended up anywhere," Sgt Quinn said. "Maybe just in the hands of a local guy trying to get a drink or bring home something for the weekend?"

All of the men involved were arrested and are already out of jail. Investigators tell us one of the five employees had worked for the distributor for at least ten years.

Two of these men were charged with felonies.

The distributor, Silver Eagle, said they do not comment on a matter that's under investigation.

