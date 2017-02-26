Five fire departments tackle blaze at apartment complex in north Houston

The fire damage can be seen on one of the apartment buildings at the Park Trails apartment complex. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Five fire departments tackled a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in north Houston early Sunday morning.

Around 3 a.m., the fire broke out at the Park Trails Apartment Homes at Blue Ash and Barren Springs Drive.

Little York Fire Department initially responded and firefighters found heavy flames coming from a second and third floor apartment.

Firefighters pulled a second alarm and Ponderosa, Klein, Northwest and Aldine Fire Departments responded.

The fire started on the second floor and quickly spread to the third floor and through the roof, according to the Little York Fire Chief.

Everyone was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

A family of 8 that lives in one of the units lost everything in the fire.

"My six kids and me and my husband, we lost everything, we don't have nothing." said Leticia Sauceda.

Six units were affected by the fire, smoke and water. Three of the six units have extensive damage, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Harris County Fire Marshal.

