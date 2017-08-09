Man dead after concrete slab falls on him in SE Austin

AUSTIN - A man has died after a concrete slab fell on him at a construction site in southeast Austin, according to officials.
Austin-Travis County EMS said the man was working on concrete slabs at a construction site when one of them fell and landed on him.
The Austin Police Department told KVUE the incident happened at 9:16 a.m. in the 2000 block of Wickersham Lane. Cromwell Circle to Wickersham Lane is completely blocked. Traffic along East Riverside Drive is also affected by the closures.
