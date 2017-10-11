First Cedar Pollen Of The Season Measured In Houston

I can tell you the exact moment the first Cedar pollen arrived in Houston. It was Monday night, October 9th. My eyes suddenly started itching, as did my nose and throat. It's like my allergy symptoms went from zero to 100 mph in just a few minutes. That's Cedar pollen for you. It's one of the few allergens that hits like a ton of bricks.





That 'cool front' we've all been longing for... you know the one that brought in the lovely Fall air? Well that north breeze also blew in the Cedar and it's almost making me long for more hot humid weather just so I won't be tempted to scratch my eyes out. From here on out it only gets worse, and on top of that it's now the heart of Ragweed season. Flo-nase and Benadryl are my new best friends.

