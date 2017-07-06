Firefighters pull together to help one of their own

When you talk about 25-year-old Sam Porter the words fun, energetic, and generous come to mind.

Porter, a firefighter with the Manchaca Fire Department, is fighting to return to the job he loves.

Porter was driving his motorcycle around a bend on West Gate Boulevard on June 25 when the driver of an SUV pulled out in front of him.

Porter's head hit the side of the SUV. Travis County ESD 5 Chief Chris Barron said the point of impact was so hard it broke parts of his helmet.

"He had an open wrist fracture, he had a pelvic fracture. He was just swollen in the face like he had been in a humongous boxing match," Barron said.

Barron says the injuries have been a setback for Porter. But, every day is another step in progress in his recovery.

Barron says he seems to be responding to verbal signs and he is now off his ventilator.

The guys back at the firehouse visit him daily. KVUE stopped by the fire station just minutes before they planned to drop off a t-shirt full of well wishes.

"I think it will really hit home when he sees that all of his firefighters no matter what shift they're on are pulling for him," Barron said.

Barron said while Sam recovers, firefighters are participating in "work for Sam day" volunteering to cover his shifts.

He's partnered with the Austin Firefighters Relief and Outreach Fund to help cover other expenses on Sam's behalf. A fundraiser will be held on July 29 to help raise money. To learn more, click here.

© 2017 KVUE-TV