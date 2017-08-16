Firefighter injured in accidental shooting

(Photo: Brett Buffington, KHOU 11 News)

HUMBLE, Texas - A firefighter was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after he was shot in an accidental shooting.

The Eastex fire chief confirmed to KHOU 11, a firefighter accidentally shot himself inside the station's apparatus bay.

The chief said the loaded gun should not have been in the station in the first place and the firefighter could face disciplinary action.

The firefighter was moving the gun when it went off. He is expected to be ok.

#BREAKING firefighter injured after accidentally shooting himself inside this Eastex fire station in NE Harris County #khou11 pic.twitter.com/L9wNiMigL5 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 16, 2017

© 2017 KHOU-TV