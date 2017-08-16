KHOU
Firefighter injured in accidental shooting

A firefighter was injured in an accidental shooting inside a fire station in Humble Wednesday afternoon.

Brett Buffington , KHOU 7:05 PM. CDT August 16, 2017

HUMBLE, Texas - A firefighter was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after he was shot in an accidental shooting.

The Eastex fire chief confirmed to KHOU 11, a firefighter accidentally shot himself inside the station's apparatus bay.

The chief said the loaded gun should not have been in the station in the first place and the firefighter could face disciplinary action.

The firefighter was moving the gun when it went off. He is expected to be ok.

