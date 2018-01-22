'Forward progress stopped' on 1,000-acre Parker Co. fire threatening homes, schools

PARKER COUNTY, TEXAS - All three fires that broke out across Parker County on Monday, including a 1,000-acre blaze near Willow Park, have been contained.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, "forward progress had been stopped" on the 1,000-acre fire shortly after 4:30 p.m.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 30 and Interstate 20, which were closed after the fires broke out, were re-opened by 5 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Monday afternoon the flames were getting close to residential homes in Willow Park, just north of I-20 near the I-20/I-30 split. The City posted on social media that homes on Fox Hunt Trail began being evacuated just before 1:30 p.m.

Three fires were burning in the county Monday afternoon. According to Parker County Judge Mark Riley, a fire in the northwest of the county had been contained. A third fire broke out near Bankhead Drive and I-20 near Weatherford, but it was also contained by the evening.

Crews have started to water the roads to make sure the fires don't spread. North Texas experienced peak wind gusts more than 40 mph, making conditions easier for fires to spread quickly. A red flag warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. for all of the DFW area.

Emergency management officials with Parker County issued an evacuation order for residents along I-20 from Farmers Road West to Ranch House Road, and north and east to White Settlement Road, Cattle Baron Road, and the Walsh Ranch subdivision up to FM 730.

Walsh Elementary and McCall Elementary in the Aledo Independent School District were also evacuated, school officials said. Aledo ISD said all students were safe.

Coder Elementary School were going to have a delayed dismissal due to the fire, which was being called #FarmersRoadFire on social media.

There has been no word on injuries.

"We have a massive grassfire near Indian Camp Road and Ranch House Road," the City said on Facebook. "The fire is moving east and homes are being evacuated. This is developing quickly and we will keep you updated as much as possible. Please avoid the area so our crews can do their job."

The First Baptist Church on Ranch House Road is offering shelter to those being evacuated, the City said.

An emergency burn ban has been put in place for Parker County for the next week, lasting through Monday, Jan. 29.

There are two other grass fires burning in Parker County, including one west of Springtown and one in Weatherford.

