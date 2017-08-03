Fire engulfs Dubai's Torch Tower, one of the world's tallest residential buildings

Fire is seen at the 1,105 foot tall Torch tower skyscraper on August 4, 2017 in Dubai. / AFP PHOTO / KARIM SAHIB (Photo credit should read KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: KARIM SAHIB, This content is subject to copyright.)

A large fire ripped through a residential skyscraper in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, engulfing the tower in flames.

Social media posts showed flames spreading up the Torch Tower as burning debris fell down early Friday morning.

BBC News reports the building was "successfully evacuated." Authorities say they have brought the fire under control.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze. At more than 80 stories, the tower is one of the world's tallest residential structures.

Authorities have tweeted there were no injuries:

No injuries have been reported so far in the Torch Tower fire incident — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 3, 2017

The Associated Press writes that one of its reporters was near the scene and said more than 40 floors of the high-rise tower appeared to be on fire on one side of the building. The AP writes that residents of the building could be seen crying with several saying the fire broke just after 1 a.m.

Officials blocked off the area near the building, keeping people about a block away from danger.

