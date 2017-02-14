Fire chief recognizes MacArthur High heroes

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Natural gas pipeline explodes - 4:31 a.m. update
-
Deputy passes away on the job
-
Magnolia teen killed in head-on crash
-
EF2 tornado hits Fort Bend County
-
Who killed Michelle?
-
Mother seriously hurt while protecting kids
-
MCSO: Man tried to abduct 11-year-old girl
-
Fire burns big rigs on Highway 290
-
RodeoHouston searches for replacement for Meghan Trainor
-
Man helps catch suspected BBQ grill thieves
More Stories
-
Refugio pipeline explosion shakes homes 60 miles awayFeb 15, 2017, 4:11 a.m.
-
2 in custody after shootings, chase in south HoustonFeb 15, 2017, 4:46 a.m.
-
Investigations: Who killed Michelle?Feb 14, 2017, 10:47 p.m.