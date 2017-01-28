Federal judge grants temporary, emergency stay of Trump's immigration ban

Protesters gather at JFK International Airport's Terminal 4 on Jan. 28, 2017, to demonstrate against President Trump's executive order to suspend refugee arrivals. (Photo: Bryan R. Smith, AFP/Getty Images)

A federal judge in New York has issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban.



U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly issued the order Saturday evening after lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union filed a court petition on behalf of people from seven predominantly Muslim nations who were detained at airports across the country as the ban took effect.

JUST IN: Federal judge grants ACLU request to temporarily stop detention of men at JFK based on Pres. Trump's exec order — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 29, 2017

MORE: Federal judge made the stay nationwide, preventing Pres. Trump from deporting anyone detained at airports, according to ACLU lawyers — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 29, 2017

Cheers broke out in a crowd of demonstrators outside a Brooklyn courthouse as the decision, effective nationwide, was announced.



The order barred U.S. border agents from removing anyone who arrived in the U.S. with a valid visa from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.



It also covered anyone with an approved refugee application.



It was unclear how quickly the order might affect people in detention.

In the wake of Trump's ban, protests have erupted across the country, including Houston. Hundreds gathered Saturday evening at Bush Airport to protest those being detained at the Houston airport.

Protesters gathered at Bush Airport in response to President Trump's ban on refugees Saturday. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

