FBI, local authorities search home in SW Houston neighborhood

A Houston Police car can be seen in the neighborhood where the home was searched by the FBI on Sunday. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - The FBI is working with the Houston Police Department and the ATF in investigating a home in a southwest Houston neighborhood.

FBI officials were seen searching the home on Albans Road, near Rice Village, Sunday afternoon and throughout the evening.

It's unclear why the home was being searched.

The FBI sent KHOU 11 the following statement on Sunday:

"The FBI, Houston Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are lawfully present conducting law enforcement operations in southwest Houston, Texas in the interest of public safety. Since the matter is ongoing, we are unable to provide additional details at this time."

FBI officials said the law enforcement operations are being conducted as a precaution and there is no threat to the public at this time.

