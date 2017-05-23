FBI agents raid home in Hedwig Village

Federal agents raided a home in the upscale neighborhood of Hedwig Village in West Houston Tuesday. (Air 11) (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Federal agents raided a home in the upscale neighborhood of Hedwig Village in West Houston Tuesday.

FBI, IRS and Department of Commerce agents could be seen carrying several boxes from the home on Buckingham Court Circle.

They also put up crime scene tape.

A spokesperson for the FBI said they couldn’t release any details about the raid other than it was a “law enforcement operation."

